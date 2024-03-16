Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) sends a message to WWE veteran after her AEW debut

On the heels of her AEW debut, Mercedes Mone has sent a heartfelt message to a WWE veteran on social media. The star in question is Nikki Bella.

The CEO put an end to months of conjecture upon making her first AEW appearance on Dynamite: Big Business. Mone's debut elicited congratulatory messages from a number of her peers, including her former rival, Nikki Bella.

The 40-year-old star shares a history with the former Sasha Banks from their time in World Wrestling Entertainment. Mone's introduction to the main roster pitted her against Bella as a part of the women's revolution in the Stamford-based promotion. The two women even squared off in a singles match on an episode of RAW in 2015.

Taking to X/Twitter, the former IWGP Women's Champion responded to Nikki Bella's message of support following Big Business. Mone voiced her love for the former Divas Champion and conveyed her thanks as well.

"Love you Nikki Thank you," wrote Mercedes Mone.

Dutch Mantell on Mercedes Mone's potential WWE return after her AEW debut

Mercedes Mone brought fans in the TD Garden on their feet when she appeared on the March 13, 2024 edition of Dynamite. The 32-year-old talent is best known for her work in WWE, although she left the promotion in 2022 over creative frustrations.

Ahead of her AEW debut, Mone revealed in an interview that she intends to return to WWE at some point in the future. Dutch Mantell recently shared his comments on the matter.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the 74-year-old veteran theorized that Mone may be in contact with her former partner Naomi, who returned to the Triple H-run promotion during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. However, Mantell also stated that the former Smackdown Women's Champion should focus on her AEW career instead of talking about wanting to return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

"Unless she has talked to somebody, and she was over in WWE. She was so over, and she still talks to her friend who she walked out with.. She probably still talks to her, and Naomi has probably asked around a little but, and may be giving Mercedes a little bit of a 'Heads up', that 'they would love to have you back.' If I was Tony Khan, I would say, 'Wait a minute, you just got here, stop talking about WWE and that you wanted to go back!'"

He further added:

"But that tells me one thing. She doesn't need money, she probably made enough in WWE to retire on, I guess. And she did that Japan deal, so she's doing okay for herself.. But give Tony a chance, he gave you a job, he gave you an income." [21:35 - 22:45]

Mercedes Mone is scheduled to appear on Dynamite next week in Toronto, Ontario.

