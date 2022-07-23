WWE veteran gives Wardlow a piece of advice following the heavy criticism for his match against Orange Cassidy (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has given Wardlow an important bit of advice after his recent match against Orange Cassidy was heavily criticized by many.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell and the rest of the panel briefly discussed Wardlow's match against Cassidy and noted how it made him look like a 'smart babyface'.

According to the former WWE on-screen manager, the reigning TNT Champion needs to stop worrying about being smart and should focus on getting himself over.

"I would tell Wardlow, 'Stop, don't even worry about being smart, just go out there and get your stuff over'. Give him a little bit of heat toward the end and let's go," said Mantell. [1:03:10 – 1:04:46]

Wardlow @RealWardlow OC is a tough SOB OC is a tough SOB

Wardlow won the TNT Championship by defeating Scorpio Sky. For his first title defense, he successfully got past a former world title contender in Cassidy, on a previous episode of Dynamite.

Mr. Mayhem has been enjoying the best run of his career in recent months, having beaten MJF at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view earlier in the year.

Jim Cornette recently advised Wardlow to join WWE after his match against Orange Cassidy

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette seemed quite unhappy with the way AEW booked Wardlow for his match against Orange Cassidy.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, he advised the 34-year-old to switch to WWE from AEW, claiming that it would be the best career move for the current TNT Champion.

Cornette said:

"I'm speaking directly to Wardlow right now. Here's the best advice in your current position, here's the only career advice I can give you. I've been involved with finding, discovering, helping develop or train talent for 30 years — more. Here's the best career advice I can give you. I want you to get a pen and paper and write down what I'm saying."

As it stands, the AEW star's next defense of the TNT Championship is yet to be announced.

