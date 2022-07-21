"I was embarrassed for him" - Jim Cornette advises top AEW star to join WWE

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette was not pleased with the way Wardlow was showcased in his match with Orange Cassidy on Dynamite. He asked the AEW star to leave the company and join Vince McMahon's promotion.

Current AEW TNT Champion Wardlow had a tryout with WWE in 2018 but wasn't signed by the company. He was later offered a deal by AEW in 2019 and has been in the promotion since. He made his televised debut for AEW in the November 13 episode of Dynamite.

Speaking on the recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette said he was unhappy with the way AEW star Wardlow was booked for his match against Orange Cassidy on last week's Dynamite show. He advised Wardlow to quit AEW and join WWE, which he feels would be the best career move for the AEW star.

"I'm speaking directly to Wardlow right now. Here's the best advice in your current position, here's the only career advice I can give you. I've been involved with finding, discovering, helping develop or train talent for 30 years - more. Here's the best career advice I can give you. I want you to get a pen and paper and write down what I'm saying." [From 58:18 to 58:55]

Cornette continued and went on to list the phone numbers of Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, John Laurinaitis and Jeff Jarrett, which were bleeped out and told Wardlow to speak to them.

"I was embarrassed for him and ashamed for the company that they would present this. With one of the only two guys, MJF being the other one, who have apparently fu*ked this up royally now. MJF and Wardlow are the only two guys that had never been on any major television before that AEW got over on their own. Actually, they got over on their own on the AEW program despite the best efforts from AEW to keep them from getting over," said Cornette. [From 59:45 to 1:00:15]

Cornette berated AEW's creative team for booking Wardlow the way they did, calling them "creatively bankrupt." He told Wardlow that his future in AEW looks dim at the moment.

WWE is interested in signing Wardlow

A report by WrestleVotes on Twitter earlier this year revealed that WWE has shown interest in signing AEW's Wardlow in the future. Wardlow responded to those rumors by stating that he's happy in AEW, but wouldn't rule out a move in the future.

"I'm very very happy where I am. I never say never about anything in life, but as of right now, I'm very happy where I am," said the AEW star.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes With his biggest match to date happening later tonight, I can confirm, without hesitation, that WWE will be extremely interested in luring Wardlow away from AEW when his contract is due. There are several people within World Wrestling Entertainment that LOVE his potential. With his biggest match to date happening later tonight, I can confirm, without hesitation, that WWE will be extremely interested in luring Wardlow away from AEW when his contract is due. There are several people within World Wrestling Entertainment that LOVE his potential.

Wardlow seems to have tremendous potential and the fans have shown him a lot of love in his current gimmick. It comes as no surprise that a monster like Wardlow is being tracked by WWE, who could push him to become a huge star in the company.

