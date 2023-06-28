WWE veteran interested in coming out of retirement to whoop Jon Moxley's a** in AEW 

Jon Moxley is a former 3-time AEW World Champion and one of the company's top stars. Moxley was featured in a five-on-five contest with the Blackpool Combat Club taking on The Elite at the Forbidden Door PPV.

The Elite defeated The Blackpool Combat Club in a hard-hitting contest when Tomohiro Ishii pinned Konosuke Takeshita.

With the Forbidden Door PPV over, fans decided to speculate what's next for Jon Moxley, with a fan tweeting a possible yet surprising contest between Moxley and WWE and ECW Veteran Sabu.

Sabu has made numerous appearances for All Elite Wrestling in the past. The ECW Legend responded to the tweet with some shady words:

"I would Wip he a** just the same," tweeted Sabu.

Disco Inferno believes Wheeler Yuta's 'work looks better' than Jon Moxley

According to Disco Inferno, Wheeler Yuta has improved so much in the ring that his work looks better than former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's.

Wheeler Yuta betrayed Best Friends and left the faction to join the Blackpool Combat Club, which made the fans happy as Yuta felt out of place with the Best Friends.

Disco Inferno praised Wheeler Yuta for improving since joining the Blackpool Combat Club during the recent episode of Keepin' It 100:

"Wheeler Yuta’s work looks better than [Jon] Moxley’s! And it does, when they’re fighting or they’re beating people down, Yuta looks like he’s throwing smoke when he’s punching the guy. (…) I still think he was over pushed and pushed too fast, but I still think he’s in a better spot than he was before he started." [02:38 onward]

This is a surprising development, as Disco Inferno heavily criticized Wheeler Yuta's presentation and promo skills earlier during an older episode of their podcast.

