WWE veteran Jim Cornette calls AEW star "dipsh*t" after he refuses to do house shows

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently commented on AEW star Sammy Guevara's refusal to participate in house shows.

AEW is primarily a television-based wrestling organization, with most of its matches being broadcast live. However, the promotion is now branching out into live events, starting with AEW: House Rules." During a recent interview, Sammy Guevara made it clear that he does not want to be part of untelevised events and is trying to limit the number of bumps he is taking.

During a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette criticized Sammy Guevara for stating that he didn't want to do house shows because he "didn't want to take bumps." He cited Jerry Lawler as an example of someone who has been successful at not "falling down."

"Well dipsh*t, that's exactly the opposite reaction you should have. It's funny and laughable of all people he would say 'I don't wanna take any bumps.' You don't have to, you know it's a work dipsh*t. It's a work. You can actually theoretically have a fu*king match without ever falling down. Lawler's been doing it for 20 years, and nobody notices because he is good at it." [1:15 - 1:45]

Sammy Guevara addresses rumored backstage heat with AEW stars

Sammy Guevara has been involved in a few controversies in the locker room, including altercations with fellow wrestlers Eddie Kingston and Andrade El Idolo.

The former TNT Champion has denied any animosity in the locker room, stating in an interview that he has no problems with anyone backstage. Guevara also acknowledged that negative rumors tend to generate more attention in the media.

“I have no problems with anybody there, I say ‘what’s up’ to everybody. But, the internet likes to spin a story, I understand negativity brings in those clicks." [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Guevara is currently a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society. His last match in the promotion came in the March 8 edition of Dynamite when he teamed up with Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia to take on A.R. Fox and The Top Flight.

