Major star addresses rumored backstage heat in AEW following alleged brawl with Andrade

A top AEW star has provided an update on his current situation backstage amidst rumors of there being heat towards him.

Sammy Guevara has been a controversial figure in the AEW locker room, having been involved in altercations with fellow stars Eddie Kingston and Andrade El Idolo. However, The Spanish God was quick to downplay the rumors of there being any ill feelings in the locker room.

In an interview with TheSportster.com, Guevara had the following to say:

“I have no problems with anybody there, I say ‘what’s up’ to everybody. But, the internet likes to spin a story, I understand negativity brings in those clicks." (H/T EWrestlingNews)

Although the Jericho Appreciation Society member claims that he is not on anyone's bad side, this did not save Andrade and Kingston from facing repercussions after their incidents with Guevara.

Sammy believes he has won over the AEW fans

During the same interview with TheSportser.com, Guevara spoke about his relationship with the AEW fans.

Guevara has had his fair share of controversial moments in his relatively young career. As a result, fans have developed a rocky relationship with the high-flyer.

Although he admits that the fans may have genuinely despised him in 2022, the former TNT Champion believes that his relationship with the AEW faithful may have turned a new leaf.

“I think 2022 they really hated me, and then 2023 I think they’re kind of waking up to like, ‘okay maybe we were a little stupid, maybe he actually is the GOAT'," he said. (H/T EWrestlingNews)

For Guevara, who has spent most of his time on television as a heel, the most important thing is getting some sort of engagement from the crowd — whether they love him or hate him.

"The people regardless of if they hate me or like me, they react to me, and I think the worst thing that can happen when you come out is no reaction." (H/T EWrestlingNews)

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit TheSportster.com.

