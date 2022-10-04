How did the real-life fight between AEW stars Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara start?

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently fired back at Andrade El Idolo's claims of Sammy being "a little girl." Both are currently embroiled in a heated exchange on Twitter, which was started by Andrade during his interview with Mas Lucha.

The AEW star was asked about the recent controversial exits of The Young Bucks, CM Punk, and Kenny Omega, which occurred after the All Out event. The conversation moved to the backstage issues AEW is dealing with today. Subsequently, El Idolo revealed the particular star he's had issues with in the past:

“But I did have one issue with a wrestler. I am going to say his name, it was Sammy Guevara. I had an issue with him because he once came to the locker room and complained that we hit him too hard. It’s wrestling, solve it in the ring. If I hit hard, hit me hard too. I learned that he came in and that he accused me like a little girl. After I learned about it, I spoke to him and asked if he had an issue with me, but he said he did not and that’s all there was to it.”

El Idolo continued, comparing his confrontation with Guevara with Superstars he has faced in the past:

“It’s funny because not even in WWE. For example, Sheamus likes to hit, and all my respect for him because he loves to hit hard and loves the strikes. He is wild. Even The Miz likes to throw strikes. Not even John Cena complained about me, so if he did not complain, imagine this kid (Sammy Guevara) who is just starting, but there’s that.” (H/T TJRWrestling)

Sammy Guevara was not one to back out. He gave a piece of his mind and called him an "ungrateful prick" on Twitter, while also imbibing he should return to WWE:

"YOU didn't say sh*t to me you liar but here's some truth you ungrateful prick You would be jobless if it wasn’t for your dad-in-law. Are you really mad at me or mad at yourself for failing to get over for a SECOND time. Just go back to Wwe like we all know you want to do & f*ck off," tweeted Sammy Guevara.

When I say something I name names, and im not scared to get fired!

When I say something I name names, and im not scared to get fired!

Sammy Guevara's personal attacks on Andrade El Idolo won't go unnoticed. The latter recently married WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair and his "dad-in-law" is the legendary Ric Flair.

Sammy Guevara's statements may have some backing: Is AEW star Andrade interested in returning to WWE?

A former WWE Superstar, Andrade asked for his release from the promotion back in March 2021, which was duly granted. Apparently, he was unhappy with his creative direction and shifted to All-Elite Wrestling for more opportunities.

The grass always looks greener on the other side. El Idolo initially had an exciting run in AEW. However, he eventually faded as the company gave preference to Adam Page and Cody Rhodes. Victim to a stagnant run, the 32-year old is again considering a shift to greener pastures.

Recent reports indicate that The Space Sentinel is looking forward to a WWE return. Fans also believe that his recent “hourglass” tweet hinted at the same. He still has an affiliation with Triple H, having recreated his iconic DX in one of his backstage appearances.

Andrade is set for a Career vs. Mask match at Friday’s AEW Rampage. It will be interesting to see if he triumphs over Dark Order’s 10 (Preston Vance) as he recently tweeted his preference for the latter to win. #FreeElIdolo, created by the star himself, seemingly indicates that he wants to be an independent wrestler in the future.

