WWE veteran Jim Cornette calls recent match "ten levels above anything else" in AEW

Jim Cornette believes a recent AEW match has broken through to become a great presentation amidst mediocre programming.

Last week on Dynamite, Bryan Danielson squared off against Timothy Thatcher in his pursuit to get to MJF. While Thatcher put up a good fight, the American Dragon was able to take the win after an intense bout.

Speaking about the match on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran heaped praise on the match while admiring both Danielson and Thatcher.

"From the bell on this one the professionalism of the work, the approach, the presentation was ten levels above anything else so far on the program. Both these guys know what they are doing. They had the wrestling, they had the striking, they had the little things, the timing and the pace. It was an athletic contest." [0:55 - 1:20]

The AEW star previously spoke about almost having a fight with WWE Superstar The Miz

While Danielson has been quite diplomatic in his career, he had once almost come to blows with The Miz.

During his injury-induced absence from in-ring combat in 2016, Danielson began presenting Talking Smack with Renee Paquette and select WWE stars as special guests. It also served as a stage for an intense argument between The Miz and The American Dragon that the AEW star admitted almost resulted in a brawl.

"So, we came up with this thing in the original plan that Mike and I had come up with, I was gonna f*cking neck him. We wanted to get under each other's skin so much that it was plausible that I would legit be angry enough to punch him. And so that was the intent. And then I was gonna punch him and then we thought, and the idea was either they're gonna fire me or it's gonna make people want to see the match so much."

Currently, Bryan Danielson is involved in a feud with AEW World Champion MJF. It remains to be seen what is next for him in the coming weeks.

