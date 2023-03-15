WWE veteran Jim Cornette says popular star "wants to get the f**k out" of AEW

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette is no stranger to expressing his opinions on the industry. He recently discussed the somewhat uncertain future of AEW star Ricky Starks.

After his win over Chris Jericho at Revolution, Starks cut a promo on Dynamite where he mentioned not knowing his next move, leading to speculation about his potential departure from All Elite Wrestling. He was recently spotted with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes backstage at Royal Rumble.

During the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, he discussed Ricky Starks' promo. Cornette was confused about why Tony Khan would have a babyface wrestler cut a promo that hinted at leaving the promotion after beating a legend like Chris Jericho twice:

"Why would you have a babyface come out after he's beat Chris Jericho now twice, and they still kind of worked it to where I don't know if he's better off for it, but you know, what's next? I'm not sure. And then say, 'It's not where I'm gonna go or what I'm gonna do, but where I'm gonna go,' which everybody thinks that means he's going to leave AEW. That would be the only reason you would drop that hint or that say that line," Cornette said. [1:20 - 1:50]

Cornette stated that Starks gave the impression that he was unhappy and wanted to leave the promotion:

"I know somebody's gonna say, 'Well, wait till the story plays out.' No, you get the impression from this guy that he's not happy where he is. He wants to get the f**k out.” [2:08 – 2:15]

A Bullet Club member attacked AEW star Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks was attacked by Juice Robinson after beating Chris Jericho for the second time at Revolution on March 5. Robinson is the only full-time member of the Bullet Club in AEW, with most of the group based in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The Bullet Club logo appeared on the big screen before Robinson's attack, leading to speculation about the group's interest in Starks.

With Bullet Club appearing in places like Impact Wrestling and NJPW regularly visiting the US, it's unclear who might be next to target Starks.

