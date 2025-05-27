  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE veteran on Kenny Omega: "I'm gonna kick him to the curb"

WWE veteran on Kenny Omega: "I'm gonna kick him to the curb"

By N.S Walia
Modified May 27, 2025 10:05 GMT
New Japan Pro-Wrestling - Wrestle Dynasty - Source: Getty
Kenny Omega at New Japan Pro-Wrestling X AEW: Wrestle Dynasty [Image source: Getty]

AEW star Kenny Omega has been a top name in pro wrestling for years. Despite his popularity among fans and professionals, a WWE veteran did not mince words when speaking about The Cleaner.

Ad

The veteran in question is Jim Cornette. Kenny Omega currently holds the AEW International Championship. On Sunday, he was involved in a massive Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2025.

On the latest edition of his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette made it clear that he detested Kenny Omega's personality and wrestling style. While the veteran was aware of The Cleaner's popularity, he said the AEW star was no longer in his prime as an in-ring performer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"With Kenny, as much as I (...) detest his personality, his wrestling style, the things he has done in the past with the blowup dolls, s*x toys and the variety of embarrassing things he has done in the name of wrestling, the audience still, for whatever reason, somewhat likes him. But looking at that, and also looking at the fact that he is 40 years old with multiple surgeries and has already said (...) his best years are behind him, and he didn't know [how] much longer he can do this (...) I'm gonna kick him to the curb because he is too old and broken down and not because he is broken down douchebag." [2:10 - 2:56]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

AEW announced Kenny Omega's next title defense at Double or Nothing 2025

Kenny Omega's team won the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The International Champion's next title defense was also announced on the show.

The Best Bout Machine will defend his gold in a four-way match on Dynamite: Fyter Fest on June 4, 2025. His challengers will be decided through a series of matches as part of a mini-tournament on Collision and Dynamite.

Ad
Ad

With Omega coming off a massive win at Double or Nothing, it will be interesting to see if he can successfully defend his gold against three top stars next month.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Drive-Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications