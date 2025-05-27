WWE veteran on Kenny Omega: "I'm gonna kick him to the curb"

AEW star Kenny Omega has been a top name in pro wrestling for years. Despite his popularity among fans and professionals, a WWE veteran did not mince words when speaking about The Cleaner.

The veteran in question is Jim Cornette. Kenny Omega currently holds the AEW International Championship. On Sunday, he was involved in a massive Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2025.

On the latest edition of his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette made it clear that he detested Kenny Omega's personality and wrestling style. While the veteran was aware of The Cleaner's popularity, he said the AEW star was no longer in his prime as an in-ring performer.

"With Kenny, as much as I (...) detest his personality, his wrestling style, the things he has done in the past with the blowup dolls, s*x toys and the variety of embarrassing things he has done in the name of wrestling, the audience still, for whatever reason, somewhat likes him. But looking at that, and also looking at the fact that he is 40 years old with multiple surgeries and has already said (...) his best years are behind him, and he didn't know [how] much longer he can do this (...) I'm gonna kick him to the curb because he is too old and broken down and not because he is broken down douchebag." [2:10 - 2:56]

AEW announced Kenny Omega's next title defense at Double or Nothing 2025

Kenny Omega's team won the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The International Champion's next title defense was also announced on the show.

The Best Bout Machine will defend his gold in a four-way match on Dynamite: Fyter Fest on June 4, 2025. His challengers will be decided through a series of matches as part of a mini-tournament on Collision and Dynamite.

With Omega coming off a massive win at Double or Nothing, it will be interesting to see if he can successfully defend his gold against three top stars next month.

