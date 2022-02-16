WWE veteran on why Laredo Kid is his pick for the Best International wrestler of the year (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Hugo Savinovich has chosen the reigning AAA World Cruiserweight Champion, Laredo Kid, as his pick for the Best International wrestler of 2021 during the inaugural edition of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The following were the nominees for the said category: El Hijo del Vikingo, Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Will Osprey, and Laredo Kid.

Kid may not have thrived in the major leagues yet, but he's an 18-year veteran in the pro wrestling business. The Exterminador currently performs under IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide promotions.

In an interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone on the UnSkripted podcast, Hugo spoke highly of Kid, notably explaining why he is the rightful person for the award. The wrestling manager lauded the Lucador star's work on Mexican-U.S. soil and said he deserves to win the AAA Mega Championship.

Hugo believes that Laredo Kid has a captivating persona and is a crowd-pleaser with his athletic in-ring performances:

"I think I gotta go with Laredo Kid. Laredo Kid, even though he doesn't have our main championship, I think that you gotta give it to him. He works all the time from the Mexico-United States just everywhere. What an attitude, what a crowd-pleaser, what a performer, passionate, I mean 100% in the ring, so to me, I don't want our champion to get upset, El Hijo del Vikingo, but I gotta go with Laredo. Nothing wrong with any of the names you mentioned. They all deserve it. You just gotta pick one, and I gotta go with Laredo," Savinovich (From 7:46 to 8:31)

There's no doubt Kid has great potential to reach a certain level of stardom. In 2015, WWE even offered him a tryout match, which saw him join forces with current TNT Champion Sammy Guevara in a losing effort against Primo and Epico.

Laredo Kid has also made a few appearances for AEW.

Aside from competing alongside Guevara almost seven years ago, Kid has also teamed up with The Lucha Brothers. The group fought Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (The Elite) in a trios match at AEW Fyter Fest in 2019.

A couple of years later, Kid returned to team up with The Lucha Brothers again, defeating The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler. With the forbidden door flung open again, wrestling fans could see the Mexican star appear in AEW down the road.

