WWE veteran lashes out at top AEW star - "Triple H was probably right about him"

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell has slammed a top AEW star and claimed that Triple H's comments about the latter may have been justified. The star is none other than Will Ospreay.

The Aerial Assassin was a top free agent in late 2023 in professional wrestling. Will Ospreay reportedly had a huge offer from WWE however, chose to sign with AEW. During WrestleMania XL season, Triple H seemingly took a major shot at Will Ospreay hinting that the 31-year-old was not willing to grind after rejecting an offer from WWE.

A couple of weeks later on AEW Dynamite, Will Ospreay fired back at Triple H in controversial fashion claiming that The Game got his recent position in the WWE by marrying former CEO Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon.

Trending

Speaking on his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager claimed that Triple H was right about Will Ospreay not being ready for the grind.

"I have no sympathy for Mr. Ospreay [Will Ospreay]. Triple H was probably right about him. He's probably not ready for the grind certainly. But the grind now is still nothing like it used to be. It's a lot better for the talent now than it used to be because it couldn't get any worse." [31:20 - 31:50]

AEW star Orange Cassidy recently spoke about his former rival Will Ospreay

Former International Champion Orange Cassidy recently shared some interesting remarks about the current Champion Will Ospreay. The Aerial Assassin has quickly grown into one of the top stars in AEW and captured the International Title at the Double or Nothing PPV. Ospreay is set to face AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at the Forbidden Door PPV.

Speaking in an interview with WHO 13's Mark Freund, Orange Cassidy revealed that it upsets him to praise Will Ospreay. However, he still had some great things to say about the 31-year-old star.

"He's a savant of wrestling. He does everything so effortlessly and perfect. It kind of makes you frustrated about how a person could exist that can just immediately get something, I think the thing that Will Ospreay embodies in his wrestling is, it's exciting. Everything he does is exciting and suspenseful. So yeah, I don't want to talk about him that much because I'm still upset he has my championship," said Cassidy. (H/T Fightful)

Orange Cassidy is set to face Zack Sabre Jr. at the Forbidden Door PPV event on June 30th. It will be interesting to see if the former International Champion defeats the NJPW star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

'There is no doubt in my mind' - Former WWE Superstar slams RAW on Netflix HERE.