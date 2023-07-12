WWE veteran launches tirade at Jon Moxley, says he needs 'involuntary mental evaluation' after skewer spot

Jon Moxley was thrashed by WWE veteran Jim Cornette over his infamous ‘noodle head’ spot that took place on Night 1 of NJPW’s Independence Day. Moxley teamed up with Homicide to take on El Desperado and Jun Kasai in a gnarly Exciting Encounter Doomsday No Disqualification match.

Kasai and Desperado would go over in the end, but what happened during the encounter caught everyone’s attention. During the bout, Kasai took what looked like a bunch of skewers and rammed them into the skull of Jon Moxley, something that reminded fans of Mox's early and gnarly days in CZW. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette gave his thoughts about the spot on the recent edition of The Jim Cornette Experience.

"Unless it protruded out all the way through the skull and it doesn't look like something that would hang in there for a while. So maybe that guy bopped them in at the same time and this f**king moron is sitting there and let the f**king guy do that. Coz he is a f**king idiot and I am telling you and at this point, somebody needs to have him checked in for an involuntary mental evaluation cause something is going on,” said Cornette. [From o2:43 to 03:12]

Check out the video below:

Jon Moxley compared to ‘Garbage Wrestlers’ by the wrestling veteran

Jim Cornette did not stop there and went on to criticize Jon Moxley and wrestlers like him that take part in such extreme matches. He also appeared to call Jon Moxley a ‘garbage wrestler’ on the show.

“Just the fact that he did is enough, but it was in a match in the glory land of Japan that he fantasizes over when he is rubbing himself over some strong style footage. He is sitting in the ring and he is covered in blood. Its plumber Moxley. There are 15 of these things sticking in the top of his fucking head, apparently legitimately.”

Cornette adds:

“How do you infront of how ever many hundred people were there work sticking wooden skewers in your head? And I guess this is a thing that garbage wrestlers have been doing for a while in garbage promotions when they have their garbage matches... and become the real life version of zippy the pinhead. [From 01:03 to 02:11]

It’s fair to say that Cornette was not pleased one bit with what the former AEW World Champion put himself through. While Mox is known for his hardcore style of wrestling, there are some who are not big fans of the said style.

What are your thoughts on Moxley taking part in such a brutal spot? Let us know in the comments section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes