WWE veteran lavishes praise on Lucha Brothers after this week's AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently heaped praise on AEW's Lucha Brothers, terming them "excellent in-ring technicians."

Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Meido) were in action on this week's AEW Rampage against Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus). Fenix and Penta came out on top, becoming the next challengers for the AEW Tag Team Championships in the process.

What a match! The #LuchaBros beat #JurassicExpress to earn a shot at the @youngbucks for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles at #AEWAllOut Sept. 5 on PPV inside a STEEL CAGE! Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage. pic.twitter.com/CRIaeeEU29 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021

The match has drawn considerable praise from many, one among them being Dutch Mantell. Speaking on Sportskeeda Smack Talk, Mantell lauded the Lucha Brothers for their technical abilities in the ring.

He added that their years of experience in wrestling were on full display in the match, even more so when competing against youngsters like Jurassic Express. Dutch Mantell concluded by saying one cannot take away anything from how great the Lucha Brothers are at their craft.

"The Lucha Brothers, excellent in-ring technicians, excellent. And you can tell how much more experience they have than the Jurassic Express guys. I mean, those guys are really, really good. You can't take away anything from them," said Dutch Mantell.

The Lucha Brothers could become the new AEW Tag Team Champions at All Out 2021

At AEW All Out 2021 on September 5th, Lucha Brothers will challenge the AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks in a Steel Cage match. The two teams have had a storied rivalry in AEW dating back to 2019 when they clashed twice at the Double or Nothing and All Out pay-per-views.

It'll be the Lucha Brothers vs the Young Bucks at #AllOut!!#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/Zjz3qIyh94 — Wresilient PUNK ALL ELITE 💜💪🧹 (@Ms_Bad_Jedi) August 28, 2021

Lucha Brothers and The Young Bucks are currently one all, and the match at AEW All Out 2021 could be the final chapter in their long-standing feud. Though there's no doubt that the two could tear the house down, it's hard to pick a favorite to walk out as the champions.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's assessment of the Lucha Brothers? Do you think Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Meido could become the new AEW Tag Team Champions at All Out? Sound off in the comments section below.

Catch Alberto Del Rio in conversation with Sportskeeda fans talking about CM Punk! Click right here!

Edited by Rohit Mishra