WWE veteran makes a big revelation about CM Punk's AEW run: "Guy looks like sh*t"

CM Punk’s AEW run was blasted by a WWE veteran in what was a shocking development. No one saw this coming, and Punk might no doubt have things to say.

Eric Bischoff is one of the most outspoken men in wrestling. He does not hold back when it comes to giving his opinion on all matters pertaining to wrestling, and he did just that. The former RAW General Manager was speaking about CM Punk’s AEW run when he blasted the Second City Saint.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, he said:

“My opinion of Punk went from neutral to shi**y to very impressive, and a lot of it had to do with that [WWE Elimination Chamber] match that I just saw a little while ago. I wasn’t familiar with his character prior, because I didn’t watch [Punk], what I saw on AEW made me go, ‘Huh? I don’t know, guy looks like sh*t. I think I’m in better shape than he is right now.’ He seems tired and just doesn’t really seem too interested.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Eric Bischoff continued to doubt CM Punk

In the same episode, Eric Bischoff did not stop at what he said earlier about CM Punk. He continued by saying that each time Punk went up against a youngster, he ended up winning.

“And he'd get these big wins against these young guys. I think I remember him being positioned often, whenever I saw him, he's in there giving the young guys a shot, passing the torch as it were. That's kind of the way he was positioned, and every time he'd win, he'd hold that [title] belt. It looked like he just saved the baby from a burning building. Man, I ain't buying it. I don't see it.”

Those are some big statements by Eric Bischoff, and the WWE star will no doubt want to address some of those claims.

