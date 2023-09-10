WWE veteran makes an embarassing botch on AEW Collision

Former WWE veteran Tony Schiavone just accidentally called Ricky Starks a different name. He used the name of a very popular fictional philanthropist and superhero.

Earlier tonight, Ricky Starks and Big Bill went after Bryan Danielson, after seemingly still having business with him, following Starks' loss at All Out last week. They launched a two-on-one attack on him, and Moxley had to come out, to help even the odds and help his comrade.

Ricky Starks and Big Bill came on top, and this led to an announcement for a match on Dynamite next week, between Bill and Mox for the AEW International Championship.

Immediately after the segment, Tony Schiavone went up to interview the former WWE superstar, Big Bill, to get his thoughts on the situation, and to let him know that Tony Khan made his match next week vs. Jon Moxley official.

Schiavone made a botch, as during the interview, he ended up calling Ricky Starks, Tony Starks, which many would know to be sounding very much like the popular Marvel character.

Tony Schiavone may have mixed up Ricky Starks and Tony Khan's names, and inadvertently creating a reference to Iron Man in the process.

