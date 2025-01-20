WWE veteran makes surprising personal statement about AEW CEO Tony Khan: "I am being dead serious" (Exclusive)

AEW CEO Tony Khan has become a major figure in pro wrestling since the company's inception, garnering both praise and criticism over the years. WWE veteran Vince Russo recently made a rather unexpected claim about Khan when discussing his perspective of the Jacksonville-based promotion's owner.

Russo has often been very critical of how both All Elite Wrestling and WWE book their storylines. While he is still very invested in the Stamford-based company's shows, his interest in AEW has dwindled over the past few years. Despite his criticism of Tony Khan's promotion, he apparently believes the CEO himself is the best part of the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained:

"As an absolute shoot, I thank him every single show. I swear, I am not lying to you man, as far as AEW is concerned to me, Tony Khan is the only entertaining thing about that company. Like honestly the scrums and his interviews and the things that he says, the hugs. I find that great, great, great content. And I am being dead serious." [4:30 onwards]

The WWE veteran has previously explained the difference between Vince McMahon and the AEW president

According to Vince Russo, Vince McMahon and Tony Khan implemented two very different approaches to managing their companies.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained:

"Bro, it's almost like, definitely with Vince [McMahon], when Vince was there, you went from one extreme to another. Vince was a total control freak. And from everything I hear about AEW, he lets the boys do whatever they want to do. Neither one of those work, Chris, you really need a happy medium. I found that happy medium was me working with the boys and making it a two way street. I would give them something and then they would come back to it with their touches and we would make sure that it was just the best possible segment." [7:11 - 7:55]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan plans to do next.

