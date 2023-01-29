WWE veteran names AEW stars he would like to work with in Tony Khan's Company (Exclusive)

Tony Khan has assembled a stunning roster for AEW. He has sought the services of former WWE stars, both present and past. One of them was the Blue Meanie.

The Blue Meanie made his debut for All Elite Wrestling on the October 11, 2021, episode of AEW Dark in Philadelphia. He came out to support his real-life friend Crowbar, who suffered a loss to Joey Janela.

The former ECW star appeared on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, where he was asked about who he would like to work with in AEW. Meanie named Orange Cassidy, Danhausen, and Chuck Taylor as people who would fit his character.

"I mean like, given my character is known for comedy, I would love to be with the Best Friends in AEW with Orange Cassidy, Danhausen and Chuck Taylor. And then they're great. I could see myself aligning myself with them. I'm surprised when I went to WWE, I'm surprised they didn't put me with the Oddities. But you know, I was happy to join with the Job Squad," the Blue Meanie said. [From 0:55 to 1:15]

The Blue Meanie on how he kept his AEW debut a secret

During the same interview, the former NWA World Light Heavyweight Champion spoke about his debut for Tony Khan's company and how he kept it a secret.

"I kept it a secret. I didn't tell anybody I was doing it. People say Kayfabe's dead, but I don't buy into that theory. I think kayfabe is alive and well. When they said we are bring a surprise, [gestures zipping his mouth] I didn't tell anybody to the point where my wife helped make a disguise so I could sneak into the building without being detected." [From 10:00 - 10:33]

The Blue Meanie wrestled with big names like JBL and Jeff Jarrett during his two stints with WWE. He was not invited for the Royal Rumble. It remains to be seen if the 49-year-old will show up in All Elite Wrestling again in the future.

