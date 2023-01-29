WWE veteran The Blue Meanie details the lengths he went to keep AEW debut "a secret" (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar The Blue Meanie seemingly strived hard to ensure his AEW debut was not spoiled beforehand.

The 49-year-old star made an appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021. In an episode of Dark: Elevation, Blue Meanie came out to support Crowbar in the latter's match against Joey Janela. Despite Meanie's support, Janela eventually emerged victorious.

In an exclusive recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE Superstar spoke about how he kept his All Elite Wrestling appearance a secret from everyone. He further commented on his opinions about kayfabe in the pro wrestling business.

"I kept it a secret. I didn't tell anybody I was doing it. People say Kayfabe's dead, but I don't buy into that theory. I think kayfabe is alive and well. When they said we are bring a surprise, [gestures zipping his mouth] I didn't tell anybody to the point where my wife helped make a disguise so I could sneak into the building without being detected." (10:00 - 10:33)

You can check out the exclusive interview here:

The WWE veteran recently revealed how he was contacted for his AEW appearance

The Blue Meanie was apparently contacted by Tony Khan's promotion a week before his debut.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the WWE veteran revealed that he had been approached by former commentator Alex Marvez and AEW wrestler QT Marshall. He also recalled his excitement at the proposal.

"I have known Alex Marvez since '95. And they're coming to Philly and Alex reached out and said, 'hey, you have time? You wanna do something?' I was like yeah, absolutely. So QT Marshall reached out as well, hooked it up and alright. They contacted me the Friday before the show, and I was like, I think I can be there." (9:26 - 9:49)

It remains to be seen if The Blue Meanie will appear in AEW again in the future.

Do you want to see Blue Meanie make another appearance in Tony Khan's Promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive video and add a H/T for the transcription.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes