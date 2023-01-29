"You wanna do something?" - WWE veteran shares backstage details on appearance in Tony Khan's AEW (Exclusive) 

A WWE veteran recently revealed how his surprise appearance in Tony Khan's AEW was arranged a while back.

The veteran in question, Blue Meanie, had made a name for himself during his time in ECW. He also had a short stint in WWE, where he formed the Blue World Order faction and feuded with JBL. Meanie also appeared on the AEW Dark: Elevation show, supporting Crowbar in the latter's match against Joey Janela.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Blue Meanie revealed who contacted him for his cameo appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I have known Alex Marvez since '95. And they're coming to Philly and Alex reached out and said, 'hey, you have time? You wanna do something?' I was like yeah, absolutely. So QT Marshall reached out as well, hooked it up and alright. They contacted me the Friday before the show, and I was like, I think I can be there." (9:26 - 9:49)

The WWE veteran apparently knew Tony Khan before the creation of AEW

While Blue Meanie has only made one appearance in AEW, he has been quite familiar with the All Elite Wrestling President for years.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda, Meanie shared a story about how he was in an AOL chat room with Tony Khan years ago. According to him, Khan was interested in the pro wrestling business even from his younger days, as the chat room generally held conversations about wrestling.

Meanie also recalled being pleasantly surprised when he first heard about the Jacksonville-based promotion coming into existence.

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @IWCkilledKenny You know I didn’t ever think I’d see Crowbar or the Blue Meanie in AEW but here we are! Can’t watch to watch AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday!!! You know I didn’t ever think I’d see Crowbar or the Blue Meanie in AEW but here we are! Can’t watch to watch AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday!!! https://t.co/QtHZuZJTBE

Blue Meanie last wrestled in March of 2022, where he teamed up with Aron Stevens to take on Dirty Dango and JTG.

