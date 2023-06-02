WWE veteran names Dominik Mysterio among top four hated heels in pro wrestling today

During a discussion on the current top heel in professional wrestling, WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer mentioned Dominik Mysterio as one of the figures in the wrestling industry today.

Dreamer's comments came in the wake of Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita's shocking attack on The Elite in anarchy at Double or Nothing. Callis received loud boos from the crowd during his promo.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer praised the ability of certain individuals to generate heat, which is a challenging task in the year 2023.

"That's because people are getting to know [Don Callis'] real-life personality, and if you listen to that sound bite and great job, that's what you call heat. And he did it, got it, deserves it, and we'll get more. There's a saying in the industry where let's focus on getting one person over, and then we'll worry about others. AEW has, if you listen to that promo, and I'm just saying, listen to it, and I'm talking about the crowd response. You have somebody who's over already, Kenny Omega, because the people care about somebody who's not even there. You have between Don and Christian two people who have a lot of heat, and heat in 2023 is hard to get," Dreamer said. [32:20 - 33:04]

Furthermore, he specifically mentioned WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio, along with Don Callis, Christian as the top individuals who excel at garnering heat.

"So you have three people actually because you're talking about Kenny Omega, right then and there, that is at, and honestly wanting, the 2023 heat factor. I would say Dominik Mysterio, Christian, Don Callis, and Bully would be the top four people who know how to garner heat in the industry right now. Got people just really don't like, which is great." [33:12 - 33:44]

Jay Henry @jayhenry79 Don Callis is officially the Dominik Mysterio of #AEW . That man has got nuclear heat now and the boos were deafening. I kinda feel bad for Takeshita right now. Not sure why, I just do #AEW Dynamite https://t.co/sD3teGew7r twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Don Callis is officially the Dominik Mysterio of #AEW. That man has got nuclear heat now and the boos were deafening. I kinda feel bad for Takeshita right now. Not sure why, I just do #AEWDynamite https://t.co/sD3teGew7r twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Dominik Mysterio has surprised the wrestling community by embracing his dark side and joining The Judgment Day stable. This decision has sparked significant animosity from the audience.

Rhea Ripley praises Dominik Mysterio's remarkable transformation in WWE

Rhea Ripley praised Dominik Mysterio for his remarkable growth in the ring, on the mic, and in his character development.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley expressed admiration for Mysterio's progress. She believes that he deserves more recognition for his hard work and the strides he has made.

"Seeing Dom's growth in the past few months has been incredible," Ripley said. "He's paving his own path. That's really inspiring to me. I don't think people give him the credit he deserves."

Jesus @ResurrectedDude



I love these two.



JC x



#NightOfChampions Dominik Mysterio jumping into Rhea Ripleys arms is exactly how you get the right kind of heat.I love these two.JC x Dominik Mysterio jumping into Rhea Ripleys arms is exactly how you get the right kind of heat. I love these two. JC x#NightOfChampions https://t.co/SH2jGcXJkZ

As one of the top heels in WWE, Dominik Mysterio consistently receives boos wherever The Judgment Day appears.

Who do you think are the other top heels in the wrestling industry today? Sound off in the comment section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes