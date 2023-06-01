Rhea Ripley thinks fans don't give enough credit to 26-year-old WWE Superstar for improving over the past year

Rhea Ripley believes that Dominik Mysterio is not getting enough credit for his improvement in the ring, on the mic, and in his overall character work.

Mysterio has become one of the top heels in WWE, garnering loud boos in every place The Judgment Day appears. He's also improved his work on the microphone and the ring, which further cements his future as one of the top talents in the company.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Ripley discussed the work her "Dom Dom" has done over the past year. The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion thinks that he deserves all the credit for doing all the necessary things to improve.

"Seeing Dom's growth in the past few months has been incredible," Ripley said. "He's paving his own path. That's really inspiring to me. I don't think people give him the credit he deserves."

Dominik went from being the son of a WWE Hall of Famer to one of the top heels in wrestling. Joining The Judgment Day and working with the likes of Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor has done wonders for his young career.

Confidence is everything for Rhea Ripley

At just 26 years old, Rhea Ripley is already among the top WWE Superstars today. Ripley exudes confidence every time she's on screen. However, it's not always easy for The Eradicator.

Ripley told Sports Illustrated that she was trying her best to be perfect when she was new in WWE.

"I'm a very genuine person," Ripley said. "When I first started in WWE, I was very timid and scared that I was going to do something wrong. I wanted to please everyone. That's why you saw the Rhea Ripley you did. I didn't think people would gravitate toward me."

Everything changed when she stopped caring what everyone thought about her and focused on herself and what makes her confident.

"I thought they wanted something else from me, but it's amazing. I stopped caring. I know myself better than anyone else. I found the confidence within myself to be myself. That's the Rhea Ripley you see today."

Ripley is just scratching the surface of her potential. She's done phenomenal work as a top heel for The Judgment Day. It will be very interesting to see if she can also work as a top babyface once it's time for her to make the change.

Are Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio the best duo in WWE today? Give your answer in the comments section below.

