WWE veteran has a one-word reaction to RVD's tribute on AEW Collision

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (aka RVD) made his AEW return after a month on this week's episode of Collision in a winning effort.

RVD teamed up with AEW commentator and former WWE veteran Taz's son, Hook, to take on Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. The two were successful in convincingly beating the former members of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

After the match, Taz took to Twitter to comment on a photo of RVD and Hook, where the two men were seen posing for the cameras in a very familiar fashion. It was the same pose that RVD gave in ECW alongside The Human Suplex Machine.

“Ha!!” Taz commented.

Rob Van Dam got the win for his team after he hit his iconic Five Star Frog Splash on Matt Menard. The match was closely contested as the two teams took turns dominating the action.

At the beginning of the bout, RVD and Hook had the upper hand and controlled the proceedings. Menard and Parker regained momentum towards the latter half of the contest, which also saw Jake Hager trying to get involved with a steel chair. However, his attempt was thwarted by Mr. Monday Night.

Hook then applied a necklock on Parker while the WWE Hall of Famer pinned Menard to get the victory. It marked RVD's first win in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

