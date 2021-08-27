WWE veteran wants to see a new 'Wyatt Family' in AEW

During a recent interview with Boston Wrestling MWF, former WWE manager Oscar gave his take on the possibility of a new Wyatt Family being formed in AEW.

Host Dan Mirade asked him if we could see Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, both recently released from WWE, join forces with Erick Rowan once again in Tony Khan's promotion.

Oscar loved the idea of a new version of the Wyatt Family in AEW, saying that it could be a great idea if booked correctly. The former manager for Men on a Mission added that he had faith in the company to do it justice. He also insisted that AEW needed to sign Wyatt and Strowman before WWE realized their mistake and tried to bring them back:

"It's all in the scripting and I think AEW... I'm not saying they have mastered it but I think AEW is doing a good job. I believe there's still a learning curve but I do believe they will find a scenario where it makes sense so I would sign them, number one, before WWE decide 'we made a mistake letting Strowman go and maybe we need to get him back' which they are very known to do stuff like that, i mean you know it and I know it. I would definitlely snatch him up first, you know, the same thing with Bray Wyatt. I think somebody's going to wake up and say we need to get that acquisition back in our fold," said Oscar.

It came as a shock when WWE released Bray Wyatt last month. Although the company has been releasing a lot of superstars since 2020, Wyatt was a genuinely big name and a fan favorite. His release was even more of a shocker than the release of Braun Strowman.

Following his release, there have been rumors of creative differences between Wyatt and Vince McMahon. There has also been a lot of talk regarding Bray Wyatt signing with All Elite Wrestling once his non-compete clause expires but there is nothing certain yet.

