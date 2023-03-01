WWE veteran picks Orange Cassidy as best babyface of 2022 over SmackDown Superstar and Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently picked AEW star Orange Cassidy as the "Best Babyface of the Year" in the latest edition of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Freshly Squeezed made his All Elite Wrestling debut during the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019. While Cassidy is mainly seen as a comedic character, he has been involved in some high-profile matches and is the current All-Atlantic Champion.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell picked Orange Cassidy as the best babyface of 2022 and said that he was pleasantly surprised by Freshly Squeezed's gimmick. Mantell further added that Cassidy has the in-ring skills to complement his character.

"I'll tell you who I do like and I don't know how he did it, Orange Cassidy. That is the part of wrestling that entertained you. You have to suspend disbelief. He's a great worker. When he gets out of the kick in the leg real easy and he does all that (...) and, uh, Liv Morgan. I think for a babyface she's kind of small, even for a girl. She's short, but I think fans just love her. I'd put Cody [Rhodes] at third even though Cody is going to challenge Roman [Reigns] at WrestleMania." [21:05 - 21:50]

The voting lines for the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards are open now! Make your picks here right now!

Dutch Mantell named WWE Superstar Gunther as the best heel of 2022

While speaking during an interview with Bill Apter, Mantell heaped praise on WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. He even picked The Ring General as the best heel during the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Dutch Mantell further went on to claim that WWE could crown Gunther as a world champion after Roman Reigns' historic run eventually comes to an end.

"They are going to put the title on him at some point. I think when the Roman Reigns thing runs its route, and it will run its route, they all do. But Gunther, and now you've seen Johnny Valentine. Now, a lot of people haven't seen this guy, and if you've never seen him, you go to a match in a small town; he didn't care how small the town was. He didn't care how big the crowd or small the crowd was. He would go out there, and his short match would be 40 minutes," said Dutch Mantell. (27:15 - 28:00)

With Orange Cassidy and Gunther having such contrasting characters and in-ring styles, it will be interesting to see how a match between the two goes down if they face each other somewhere down the line.

Do you want to see Freshly Squeezed and The Ring General clash against each other? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes