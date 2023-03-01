"They are going to put the title on him" - WWE veteran picks Gunther as the best heel of 2022 (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has picked Gunther as his "Most Evil Heel of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, even though he wasn't nominated in the category.

Gunther has emerged as one of WWE's most terrifying performers, whose imposing physique is enough to send shivers down the spine of his opponents. Since winning the Intercontinental Championship in June 2022, the Imperium leader has been on a hot streak of memorable title defenses. His iron man performance in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match was seemingly a sign of great things to come for him.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dutch Mantell noted that he was surprised to see Gunther not being nominated in the "Most Evil Heel of the Year" category. Mantell also feels the Intercontinental Champion was bound to win the world title soon.

Furthermore, the former WWE manager compared Gunther to the legendary Johnny Valentine for his ability to have long and grueling matches.

"They are going to put the title on him at some point. I think when the Roman Reigns thing runs its route, and it will run its route, they all do. But Gunther, and now you've seen Johnny Valentine. Now, a lot of people haven't seen this guy, and if you've never seen him, you go to a match in a small town; he didn't care how small the town was. He didn't care how big the crowd or small the crowd was. He would go out there, and his short match would be 40 minutes," said Dutch Mantell. (27:15 - 28:00)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell picked Gunther vs. Sheamus as his match of the year

Dutch Mantell also picked Gunther's match with Sheamus at Clash at the Castle as his choice for the "Match of the Year" 2022. The veteran manager mentioned that he was surprised to see the fans being receptive to the bout since it was a kind of hard-hitting affair WWE seldom promotes.

"Actually, the match surprised me with the way people were attuned to it, and that showed WWE that this is an art form but there are different ways to paint a picture. Gunther paints it differently; he uses those broad strokes and power strokes. A lot of people like to go into the detail and do all this, but not Gunther. He doesn't spend a lot of time walking around the ring, he always has a purpose, and he has a unique-looking body like Valentine," added Dutch Mantell. (30:35 - 31:14)

Gunther is expected to put his title on the line against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39 after the latter confronted him last week on SmackDown.

