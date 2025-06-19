WWE veteran points out biggest issue with AEW's marquee match; drops Steve Austin reference (Exclusive)

AEW's All In: Texas is set to be the company's first-ever PPV to be held in the Lone Star State. Considering the inaugural event in 2018 built the platform for the creation of AEW, this is a show that the company holds in high regard, and management will look to produce a packed event.

The marquee match of the event is the title unification bout between International Champion Kenny Omega and Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada to crown the inaugural AEW Unified Champion. While fans are excited to see the two stars clash again, WWE veteran Vince Russo pointed out the biggest issue in the contest ahead of next month's PPV and even dropped a 'Stone Cold' reference.

Talking on Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the veteran compared the match to Steve Austin's iconic feud with Brian Pillman. He felt there was a stark contrast between these two bouts, as the Austin feud was character-driven and had some background to their beef.

"Well, you know, the contrast is, I think, when you look at Pillman and Austin, like there were backgrounds that were so character-driven. These two guys, what are their backgrounds? They're great wrestlers. So what? When there's nothing personal involved, bro, what are we looking at? Who's the best fake wrestler? Like, really?" Russo said. [From 3:29 onwards]

Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega have a storied history between them. The two have been long-term rivals since their days in NJPW. Only one of them will walk out of the event as champion, and this also marks the first time the two will fight inside an AEW ring.

