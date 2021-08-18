WWE veteran  points out a big issue with Daniel Bryan signing with AEW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently gave his take on the rumors of Daniel Bryan signing with AEW. Russo shared his thoughts on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

When asked if he felt Daniel Bryan signing would provide a significant boost to AEW's ratings, Vince Russo said that he felt he would not bring in too many new viewers. Russo felt that Daniel Bryan was a part of SmackDown while the show had low ratings, even though that was not his fault. Therefore, it is not a sure shot that Bryan's debut would lead to more viewers on a weekly basis:

"Nothing against Daniel Bryan, I don't know Daniel Bryan, he seems like a great individual, he seems like a really good man so I do admire him but bro again, we're talking about business here. He was on SmackDown when the ratings were in the can, so what? Not that it was his fault, don't get me wrong but he wasn't lifting the ratings for the WWE. Now he's gonna do it here but why is that?"

A look at the rumors surrounding Daniel Bryan signing with AEW

Daniel Bryan's last WWE match came at WrestleMania 37, where he main evented Night 2, in a triple threat match. Bryan and Edge challenged WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title but 'The Head of the Table' ended up retaining his title after stacking both Superstars and pinning them.

Rumors of Daniel Bryan signing with All Elite Wrestling began to circulate last month. The former WWE Champion is currently expected to make his debut at the AEW Dynamite show held from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. This episode of Dynamite will take place on September 22nd.

