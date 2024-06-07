WWE veteran reacts to AEW star’s return; thought he would be up there with Rey Mysterio

A WWE veteran shared his reaction to an AEW star's return and compared the latter to the legendary Rey Mysterio. The veteran Tommy Dreamer was speaking about Rey Fenix.

The June 5, 2024 edition of Dynamite featured a Fatal Four-way match to decide the number-one contender for the AEW International Championship, currently held by Will Ospreay. Kyle O'Reilly, Jay Lethal, Orange Cassidy, and Rey Fenix participated in the bout, and the Mexican star managed to secure the victory by pinning Lethal with a roll-up.

Fenix will face off against Ospreay for his championship next week on the Wednesday-night flagship show. He'd previously won the title by beating Jon Moxley last year but dropped it shortly afterward to Orange Cassidy after two successful defenses against Jeff Jarrett and Nicholas Jackson.

Trending

On a recent episode of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer reviewed this week's episode of Dynamite and voiced his happiness over the return of Fenix and his successful night at the Blue Arena. The ECW legend praised the latter as a talent with an extraordinary appeal similar to Rey Mysterio. Dreamer confessed to being a fan of The Lucha Bros and expressed his hope that Fenix continues to be in good health.

"I'm so happy to have him back," Dreamer said. "I mean, he's one of these guys that I really thought would be up there like a Rey Mysterio. He has such a unique...he's so good. Him and his brother I'm such big fans of. But the guy's been hurt a bunch of times, and I hope his health continues, cause you get to see how unique he is and how good he is," said Dreamer. [H/T, Wrestling Inc]

The Man of a Thousand Lives made his return from injury on Collision in April earlier this year, defeating The Beast Mortos. He also reunited The Death Triangle with his brother Penta El Zero Miedo and Pac to challenge The Bang Bang Gang for the Unified AEW World Trios Championship at Double or Nothing 2024, but the group fell short due to interference from Juice Robinson.

Will Ospreay's Forbidden Door 2024 opponent was confirmed on AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay won a Casino Gauntlet match on the May 29, 2024 edition of Dynamite to become the number-one contender for Swerve Strickland's AEW World Championship.

However, The New Flavor encountered a roadblock ahead of the pay-per-view in Roderick Strong, who demanded and secured a World Championship match from Tony Khan on Collision. Strong complained about not being able to participate in the Gauntlet match.

The Messiah of the Backbreaker challenged Swerve for the World Championship on Dynamite this week at Loveland, CO. In spite of thoroughly working on his opponent's back, and the assistance of The Kingdom who were at ringside, Strong fell short against Strickland, who picked up the win with a House Call.

Strickland, the World Champion will thus be heading to Forbidden Door 2024 to take on the International Champion Will Ospreay with the former's world title on the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback