4-time WWE champion confronts Tony Khan on AEW Collision; makes a big demand 

A four-time WWE champion confronted AEW President Tony Khan on the latest episode of Collision and made a huge demand from the latter. The talent in question is former International Champion Roderick Strong.

This week's edition of Collision featured a singles bout between Lio Rush and Roderick Strong. The match stemmed from Strong's frustration with not being able to compete in the Casino Gauntlet match on the May 29 episode of Dynamite for a shot at the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door 2024.

The Messiah of the Backbreaker took on Rush in a back-and-forth matchup, which saw the latter utilize his quickness and in-ring athleticism to try and take down his opponent. However, Strong managed to secure the win over Rush with an End of Heartache.

After the match, the former International Champion confronted Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels and AEW President Tony Khan backstage. Strong claimed that the winner of the Casino Gauntlet match, Will Ospreay, lucked out since he could not participate in the bout as the last contestant.

Strong, who is a former NXT North American, Tag Team, and Cruiserweight Champion, tried to relate Khan's neck injury from The Elite's attack on him to his own neck injury last year. He then demanded a World Title match against reigning champion Swerve Strickland on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, which the All Elite President made official.

It remains to be seen whether Roderick Strong or Swerve Strickland will head to Forbidden Door 2024 as the World Champion to face current International Champion Will Ospreay.

