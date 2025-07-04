WWE veteran reacts to the claims that MJF has a small d**k

MJF had been going strong as the newest member of the Hurt Syndicate in AEW. However, he was subjected to major embarrassment regarding his private area, and a WWE veteran reacted to the situation.

Ad

The aforementioned legend, who was a manager in WWE, is Dutch Mantell. Two weeks ago on Dynamite, MJF found himself in a heated back-and-forth with Mark Briscoe. One moment from that exchange that went viral was Briscoe saying that The Salt of the Earth had a 'tiny kosher pickle', referring to his private part.

The WWE veteran was shown the clip in the latest edition of Storytime with Dutch Mantell. Like the entire wrestling fan base, he appreciated Briscoe's delivery and found it amusing.

Ad

Trending

"A little kosher pickle in the pants, oh my god. That is actually pretty good." [1:23:10-1:23:15]

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Furthermore, Mantell also noticed that the other Hurt Syndicate members laughed at Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

"Watch the guys, the other guys laughed too, I don't think they expected that," the WWE veteran said. [1:23:22-1:23:28]

Ad

MJF reached out to an absent AEW star seeking help

Before the next edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman reached out to absent star Danhausen for help. He wanted to reach out to Brody King through him to find out if he had received a Venmo sent by him.

“Danhousen it’s me! Your good pal MJF! Brody isn’t returning my calls. He’s always playing around! Could you plz tell him to ring me back and see if he got my Venmo I sent him as a sign of our friendship???? Thanks 🙏🏻,” MJF wrote.

Ad

Mr Nice Mr Very Evil responded to the former AEW World Champion, demanding $30,000 for his assistance.

“30 thousand dollars."

The Wolf of Wrestling wanted to lure Brody King to his side before they met in the four-way match to determine the #2 entrant in the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In Texas.

Friedman emerged victorious and is now heading to the pay-per-view. While he has a massive opportunity at hand, it seems that the 'kosher pickle' joke will not end anytime soon.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit the show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!