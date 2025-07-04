WWE veteran reacts to the claims that MJF has a small d**k

MJF had been going strong as the newest member of the Hurt Syndicate in AEW. However, he was subjected to major embarrassment regarding his private area, and a WWE veteran reacted to the situation.
The aforementioned legend, who was a manager in WWE, is Dutch Mantell. Two weeks ago on Dynamite, MJF found himself in a heated back-and-forth with Mark Briscoe. One moment from that exchange that went viral was Briscoe saying that The Salt of the Earth had a 'tiny kosher pickle', referring to his private part.
The WWE veteran was shown the clip in the latest edition of Storytime with Dutch Mantell. Like the entire wrestling fan base, he appreciated Briscoe's delivery and found it amusing.
"A little kosher pickle in the pants, oh my god. That is actually pretty good." [1:23:10-1:23:15]
Furthermore, Mantell also noticed that the other Hurt Syndicate members laughed at Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
"Watch the guys, the other guys laughed too, I don't think they expected that," the WWE veteran said. [1:23:22-1:23:28]
MJF reached out to an absent AEW star seeking help
Before the next edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman reached out to absent star Danhausen for help. He wanted to reach out to Brody King through him to find out if he had received a Venmo sent by him.
“Danhousen it’s me! Your good pal MJF! Brody isn’t returning my calls. He’s always playing around! Could you plz tell him to ring me back and see if he got my Venmo I sent him as a sign of our friendship???? Thanks 🙏🏻,” MJF wrote.
Mr Nice Mr Very Evil responded to the former AEW World Champion, demanding $30,000 for his assistance.
“30 thousand dollars."
The Wolf of Wrestling wanted to lure Brody King to his side before they met in the four-way match to determine the #2 entrant in the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In Texas.
Friedman emerged victorious and is now heading to the pay-per-view. While he has a massive opportunity at hand, it seems that the 'kosher pickle' joke will not end anytime soon.
