AEW star wants 30 thousand dollars from MJF to get him in touch with 285-lbs former champion

As we build toward AEW Dynamite 300, some unexpected negotiations seem to be brewing up around a high-stakes four-way match on the show involving MJF, who wants to ally with a former champion. Now, another star has entered the mix and is seeking a huge monetary benefit for helping MJF with the talks.
MJF is set to face former AEW World Trios Champion Brody King, Anthony Bowens, and AR Fox in a four-way bout on Dynamite 300. The winner will secure the No. 2 spot in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. While the contest already has fans buzzing, The Wolf of Wrestling added to the drama on X/Twitter by reaching out to fellow All Elite Wrestling star Danhausen with an intriguing request regarding Brody King.
“Danhousen it’s me! Your good pal MJF! Brody isn’t returning my calls. He’s always playing around! Could you plz tell him to ring me back and see if he got my Venmo I sent him as a sign of our friendship???? Thanks 🙏🏻,” MJF wrote.
Danhausen replied bluntly with:
“30 thousand dollars”
It must be noted that MJF had recently tried to win the 285-pounder Brody King over on X, calling him “handsome” and suggesting they team up during the four-way bout.
AEW reportedly has no plans for Danhausen
Popular star Danhausen has been on hiatus from All Elite Wrestling for a while now, having not been seen on AEW programming since 2023.
According to a report by Fightful Select in early June, The Very Nice Very Evil stars' contract ends in July 2025, and there are no plans for him to come back to TV.
While Danhausen's future in the Jacksonville-based promotion looks bleak, it must be noted that during his time, he became one of the most popular stars on the roster due to his persona and was also one of the biggest merchandise movers for the company.
