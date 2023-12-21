WWE veteran reacts to Mark Briscoe controversy, understands why the AEW star was angry: "It was not a Triple H thing" (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran has weighed in with his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding Mark Briscoe on social media, claiming that Triple H and the World Wrestling Entertainment social media team had no clue what they were doing.

On December 9th, 2023, the WWE on FOX Twitter account posted a picture of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits taken from a recent episode of Smackdown with the caption "Dem Boyz!"

This obviously caught the attention of AEW star Mark Briscoe, who has used "Dem Boyz" as a catchphrase throughout his own career with his late brother Jay Briscoe. It also didn't help that the WWE tweet was posted one day before the first anniversary of Jay's final match in ROH before his passing.

Expand Tweet

During the latest edition of "The Wrestling Outlaws," Vince Russo was asked about the tweet and suggested that there was nothing malicious behind it, it was simply a case of whoever posted not doing their research.

“Bro it was whoever was running—whoever runs their Twitter account and did not have a clue. It was definitely not done maliciously, it was not a Triple H thing, it’s whoever’s running their social media just did not have a clue.” [5:03-5:21]

Russo was asked if Mark was justified in his response, to which Vince responded with a resounding yes as Jay Briscoe's death will still be fresh in the minds of Mark, his family, and his friends.

“Yeah [Mark Briscoe was right to be angry]. Bro his brother passed away, you know that means something to him, you know what I’m saying? So I totally, totally, totally understand that, but it was just somebody running their social media account that does not know.” [5:28-5:42]

You can watch the full clip from The Wrestling Outlaws right here:

Mark Briscoe told Triple H not fire anyone once the dust had settled

Twitter, and social media as a whole, can be a toxic place even at the best of times. This is something that Mark Briscoe felt in full force when he was met with a lot of angry messages from fans after his response to WWE's tweet.

Briscoe later put out a second tweet explaining that he doesn't really want Triple H to fire anyone linked to the tweet, and that he simply misses his brother to the point where he got fired up when he saw WWE writing "Dem Boyz."

Expand Tweet

What did you make of all of this? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit "The Wrestling Outlaws" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.