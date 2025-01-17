WWE veteran reflects on difficulties dealing with AEW roster: "I put them in place"

Over the five years since its foundation in 2019, AEW has employed numerous pro wrestling veterans in various capacities, ranging from backstage positions to on-screen roles. One such name, Mark Henry, has shed some light on his work with certain members of the All Elite roster during his tenure in the promotion, which he exited last year.

The World's Strongest Man arrived in All Elite Wrestling in 2021 after supposedly being offered a role "on the executive side" by Tony Khan and the company. Henry served in various backstage positions in AEW, including those of a scout, an announcer, and a coach, helping talent develop their in-ring psychology and character work.

The former WWE veteran departed from All Elite Wrestling in May 2024, although he often continues to share his thoughts on the promotion's current product. Speaking on Busted Open Radio recently, Henry urged the company's talent to heed and seek advice from another industry legend, Dustin Rhodes.

“I wish they would listen to Dustin Rhodes, but Dustin Rhodes, he don’t own the company, so they’re going to listen to the boss [Tony Khan].”

Henry also indicated that his input was not always properly considered, although he claimed to have helped out some unnamed stars in the promotion.

“I was blue in the face. You can say whatever you want to, and it’s not a knock, it’s the truth. There’s people that I helped, and I helped the company after I left. There’s people there that’ll tell you right now, because they work there, and they wouldn’t be there without me. I put them in place. I know what I’m doing," Henry said. [H/T - eWrestlingNews]

The 53-year-old had revealed last year that he was opting out of renewing his contract with AEW, which expired on May 28.

Former AEW personality Mark Henry's latest significant gig

Mark Henry's stint as an executive in AEW may have primed him for a major role he was recently appointed to.

All Caribbean Wrestling announced in a press release earlier this month that the WWE Hall of Famer would serve as the promotion's CEO.

"All Caribbean Wrestling [ACW] is proud to announce that WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. A titan in the world of professional wrestling and sports entertainment, Henry’s unparalleled experience and vision mark a transformative era for ACW, as it continues to grow its global presence," the statement read.

It remains to be seen what else lies next for Henry in the pro-wrestling industry.

