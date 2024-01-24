WWE veteran reveals the main reason for recent AEW Dynamite absence

A WWE veteran missed the recent edition of AEW Dynamite (which was last week). He himself revealed the reason during a podcast interview.

Tony Schiavone joined AEW in August 2019. Upon joining the promotion, he became a color commentator for the company’s weekly shows. He also works as a senior producer in the promotion.

In the recent edition of What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone revealed why he missed last week’s Dynamite episode. The WWE legend noted that he had to miss AEW Dynamite because of stye.

"I had a little eye problem, a little spy in the right eye. Actually, it was more than one, and my eye was swollen shut last week. I thought I had conjunctivitis, which meant pinkeye and to stay away from everybody, but on Wednesday, I got a diagnosis that it was a stye... So yeah, I'm okay. I hate missing TV, but I was obviously back for Saturday, which I'm really, really having a good time on Saturday. So, I will be back this Saturday.” [H/T WrestlingNews]

Thunder Rosa returns to this week's AEW Dynamite

On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the fans will witness Thunder Rosa wrestling on the show in a singles match after a long time.

On Tuesday, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan posted about Thunder Rosa’s first Dynamite singles match since her return from injury. Her opponent for the night is Red Velvet.

For most of last year, Rosa had to go on a hiatus to tend to her injured back. Her injury also forced her to drop her women’s championship. She returned to in-ring competition last month on Collision.

