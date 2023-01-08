WWE veteran rips apart AEW Dynamite's new look, tells Tony Khan to "stop BSing" (Exclusive)

AEW Dynamite's new design is apparently hiding the real problems with the show, according to former WWE writer Vince Russo.

Dynamite recently went through a visual overhaul. The new year saw a new set design as well as a new introductory video featuring some of the most prominent stars on the roster. The changes were certainly due for a while, since the brand had not made any visual adjustments since its inception in 2019.

WWE veteran Vince Russo, however, is seemingly unimpressed with the development. In a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the former writer aired his complaints about Tony Khan's show.

"I am reading today bro, AEW new set. Oh heyo, the 2023! Guess what bro, down 14% from the same time last year. And then in two days Tony Khan is gonna tell us about the growth of AEW. Will you guys stop BSing man, make the adjustments you need to make bro. You've got to fix this stuff man." (7:10 - 7:38)

The former WWE Writer has also criticized the AEW fanbase

Vince Russo's disdain for Tony Khan's handling of AEW is apparently matched by his disapproval of the fanbase itself.

In a previous segment between Ricky Starks and MJF that took place before their match, the audience was heard chanting loudly. This had caused a significant disruption to the execution of the promo, prompting Vince Russo to criticize the fans in an episode of Writing With Russo.

"You know these Jabroni marks, that's so disrespectful to the talent. Respect the talent. You don't go to freaking rock concerts and start chanting during 'Stairway to Heaven.' Nobody does this bro, that's disrespect to talent. You, as an audience member, are trying to get yourself over. You're disrespecting the talent bro. Stop that, it's disrespectful." (8:50 - 9:48)

With WWE still prevailing in popularity over All Elite Wrestling, it remains to be seen what Tony Khan plans to do next in the new year.

