WWE veteran's rant against Tony Khan prompts reaction from ex-champion (Exclusive)

Tony Khan has recently been in the news due to a former WWE name launching a tirade against him on social media. The name in question is Kevin Kelly, whose words on Twitter/X have elicited a reaction from ex-NWA champion EC3 as well.

Kevin Kelly joined the Collision team in June 2023 but was fired from his job at AEW for accusing ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni of libel and allegedly attempting career sabotage. In September last year, Kevin sued the Jacksonville-based promotion, citing breach of contract and defamation, among other accusations.

Speaking about a tweet from Kevin Kelly, EC3 stated on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws:

"Everyone loves Tony when they are working for him 'cause he is paying them money. Of course, they are gonna love him. And then this is wrestling, too, and hell, we are all guilty of it at some point in some way. We get fired, we get released, we... 's' on whatever company did that to you. I don't know the story; I mean, if somebody suffered a mental breakdown, that is unfortunate, traumatic, tragic to an extent." [2:34 onwards]

What exactly did the former WWE announcer say on social media?

Kevin Kelly's tweet included a frustrated message, possibly referencing Tony Khan himself. It was in response to a fan tweet expressing regret over Kevin's departure from the commentary team.

Taking to Twitter/X, the former WWE announcer wrote:

"All I wanted to do was call wrestling. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd have to listen to a stuttering son of a billionaire [a potential reference to Khan] feeding me lines and then correcting himself and telling me I was doing great. They waited until I had a mental breakdown to fire me."

You can view the tweet here.

It remains to be seen what the former WWE name does next.

