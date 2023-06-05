WWE veteran says AEW Collision won't break a million even if The Bloodline shows up 

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell is the latest name to share his opinion on AEW adding a third show to their weekly programming, AEW Collision. There have been many bumps in the road heading to the show, to which the promotion has seemingly made the necessary adjustments. With Collision debuting later this month, Mantell gave his thoughts on the road to Collision, and how he thinks the show will do.

AEW Collision is set to debut on June 17, with the first show emanating live from Chicago, Illinois. It is set to be a two-hour show on Saturday nights featuring some of the best that All Elite Wrestling has to offer. The show will feature big names such as CM Punk, Miro, Thunder Rosa, Andrade El Idolo, and more.

On his podcast, Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the WWE veteran shared how AEW president Tony Khan has quite a predicament to solve. His competition is now not just rival promotions, but now he has to compete with weekend football and the pay-per-views of other contact sports. He stresses this point, saying that not even The Bloodline, who have one of the most popular storylines going on in the industry, can generate revenues to break even.

"Still, he (Tony Khan) got a Saturday night slot with Collision, and if he has some help and a story, he may get this to work. I don't care what kind of...you can put The Bloodline on Saturday night at that time slot, I don't think you'll break a million and a half." [8:27 - 8:46]

Former WWE star claims The Bloodline storyline is the "best story of all time"

James Ellsworth is one of the most iconic personas in WWE, and was popular during the first brand split period seven years ago. The former SmackDown superstar gave his thoughts on the biggest faction currently in the Stamford-based promotion, The Bloodline.

The Bloodline storyline has a lot of emotional twists and turns, from what started with Roman Reigns assuming authority and creating The Bloodline, to their dominance across the locker room, and now to their disharmony as a unit. All these ups and downs are what make The Bloodline the best story of all time, according to Ellsworth.

Check out James Ellsworth's tweet below:

The Bloodline is indeed continuously filled with drama, with The Tribal Chief now going through his second betrayal. How does The Bloodline assume command now that they are in disarray?

