38-year-old former WWE star claims Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's current storyline is the "best story of all time"

Former WWE star James Ellsworth recently heaped praise on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's current storyline in the company.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Tribal Chief was celebrating his 1000-days as the champion when The Usos joined in, and eventually, Jimmy Uso put his hands on The Tribal Chief. Later, Reigns' only backup, Solo Sikoa, came in and leveled his brother with a devastating Samoan Spike.

Taking to social media, Ellsworth spoke about The Bloodline's ongoing saga involving Reigns and the betrayal by the cousins. He mentioned how WWE has continued to make the storyline creative by including a lot of twists and turns.

Check out James Ellsworth's tweet below:

#Respect Just catching up on #SmackDown In my humbled opinion ..The #Bloodline is the best story of all time ..So many twists and turns for years now ..Keeps delivering .. Just catching up on #SmackDown In my humbled opinion ..The #Bloodline is the best story of all time ..So many twists and turns for years now ..Keeps delivering ..#Respect 🙏

Dutch Mantell discussed Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's future ahead of extraordinary performance

Dutch Mantell discussed Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's story after SmackDown.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned how WWE has been working with The Tribal Chief and making him look believable to the audience.

He also added how Reigns has been pushing his cousin, Jimmy Uso, and making him look important.

"Absolutely [when asked if the show is better with Roman in it]. They spent three and a half years on this guy and he plays his role well and he’s over. And he has an air of intrigue about him, he doesn’t speak fast and loud, tries to be cute and I think people believe him. I mean, you can listen to him when pushed one of the Usos, Jimmy I think, he pushed him first on the Saudi Arabia show," said Mantell.

The veteran stated that The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline's storyline has been intriguing and that the fans have been getting what they didn't expect.

"Everybody got up, people got up in the States like what’s happening. That’s how much intrigue he [Roman Reigns] has and anticipation and now that they broke this seal, it looks like it’s falling apart. But is it falling apart? So that’s what wrestling fans do, they think about it and it doesn’t happen and bam, I didn’t even see that coming."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Bloodline.

