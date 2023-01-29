WWE veteran says AEW President Tony Khan has a "great brain for the business" (Exclusive)

A former WWE Superstar recently heaped praise on AEW President Tony Khan. The name in question is The Blue Meanie, who has previously appeared in Khan's promotion.

Despite all the criticism, Tony Khan has managed to create a promotion that has risen to be one of WWE's closest competitors in the pro wrestling business. Furthermore, he is widely considered a wrestler-friendly booker in the business, leading many superstars to jump ship from the Stamford-based company to AEW.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Blue Meanie was asked to comment on the All Elite Wrestling President. The wrestling veteran's response made it clear that he holds Khan in high regard.

"I saw Tony that day, I was like 'ah, it's been a while.' It's pretty cool. Tony's a great guy. He's got a big heart, he's got a great brain for the business. His recall is amazing. I can't remember what I had for breakfast before I did this interview, but he can tell an angle from Memphis in 1972, and he has got a great brain for this business and there is a reason why he is a successful businessman. AEW is doing amazing things." (12:50 -13:33)

The Blue Meanie also talked about his previous AEW appearance

The WWE veteran apparently went to great lengths to keep his All Elite debut a secret. He appeared in the company in 2021.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Blue Meanie spoke about how he managed to keep his cameo during a Dark: Elevation episode a secret. Although his debut included a brief appearance, it garnered a massive pop from fans.

"I kept it a secret. I didn't tell anybody I was doing it. People say Kayfabe's dead, but I don't buy into that theory. I think kayfabe is alive and well. When they said we are bring a surprise, [gestures zipping his mouth] I didn't tell anybody to the point where my wife helped make a disguise so I could sneak into the building without being detected." (10:00 - 10:33)

As of now, it remains to be seen if the Blue Meanie will appear again in Tony Khan's promotion down the line.

