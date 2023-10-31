WWE veteran says Christopher Daniels was hard to work with: "He always thought he knew more than you" (Exclusive)

Christopher Daniels is a widely respected veteran in pro wrestling, but it seems like Vince Russo didn't have the best of experiences working with the AEW star.

Daniels has been wrestling since 1993 and did some of his best work in ROH and TNA. He is currently the Head of Talent Relations at AEW. There was a brief period in the late '90s when WWE officials considered signing the former champion and making him the 'Higher Power.'

While the company nixed the plan, the creative head back then, Vince Russo, felt WWE dodged a bullet by not hiring Christopher Daniels. During the latest Legion of RAW episode, Russo explained why he always found it challenging to work with Daniels and blamed the veteran wrestler's tendency to over-analyze things.

As a writer, Vince Russo hated dealing with talents who thought they knew everything and unnecessarily interrupted the creative process.

"He just could never do what you told him to do. It always had to be his two cents. He always had to over-evaluate things and overthink things. You can find a flaw with anything like that," said the former WWE writer. "He was just that kind of guy when there was always something, bro. He always thought he knew more than you. That gets taxing after a while, bro. You do your job; let me do my freaking job, man. And he's not a bad guy. I'm talking about working with him. That's what I'm talking about." [22:00 - 23:00]

Vince McMahon's alleged reaction when he first saw Christopher Daniels

Known as the "Fallen Angel" on the independent circuit, Christopher Daniels was one of the most promising names that weren't in a major company, which, at that time, was either WWE or WCW.

Daniels was a phenomenally gifted in-ring worker since the beginning of his career, but he allegedly didn't have the size to make the cut in WWE. Vince Russo revealed that while he personally wanted the former ROH World Champion to be the 'Higher Power,' Vince McMahon wasn't in favor of the idea as soon as he saw Daniels for the first time.

"I wanted that to be Christopher Daniels," Russo recalled. "Vince [McMahon] saw Chris Daniels, and he said to me, 'What? Are you nuts?' So, then we needed a plan b, and that was plan b." [20:27 - 20:40]

Vince Russo shared more of his honest thoughts about Daniels, which you can check out in the YouTube video above.

