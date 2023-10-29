WWE veteran says Dixie Carter and Tony Khan are alike: "She loved the idea of big names working for her" (Exclusive)

A former WWE writer stated that former TNA President Dixie Carter and current AEW boss Tony Khan share a similar philosophy when it comes to stacking up their respective rosters.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo podcast, former WWE, WCW, and TNA personality Vince Russo said the following:

“Dixie was a lot like Tony Khan in this manner – she loved the idea of big names working for her. That was, like, such a big-- ‘Ric Flair’s working for me. Hulk Hogan’s'-- That was a really, really big deal to her.” [From 16:57 to 17:18]

One of AEW's biggest names, Sting, is sadly set to leave the promotion early next year. The Icon recently announced that he will be retiring at Revolution 2024.

Dixie Carter trusted Sting more than other WWE legends like Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair

According to Vince Russo, Sting was one of the very few people Dixie Carter could truly trust. The former WWE writer attributed this to Stinger's character and professionalism outside of the ring.

“As time went on, because Sting being the man that he is, she, without a shadow of a doubt, had more trust in Sting because as time went on, you know, she saw Flair’s colors. She saw Hogan’s colors. Bischoff wound up suing her. And, you know, Sting was always a stand-up guy. There was never an issue with money or contracts or nothing. So I think at the end of the day, Dixie felt there was very, very few people she could trust, and he was definitely at the top of that list.” [From 17:20 to 18:00]

Many others have shared similar sentiments about Sting being a pleasure to work with. With The Icon's incredible career coming to an end shortly, the industry is gearing up to say goodbye to a true legend.

