WWE veteran says Dominik Mysterio is a better "weaselly chicken sh*t heel" than popular AEW star

WWE veteran Jim Cornette discussed the rise of Dominik Mysterio. He believes Dom is a better "weaselly chicken sh*t heel" than popular AEW star Sammy Guevara.

Cornette praised Dominik's WWE performances, suggesting that his presentation has helped him exceed expectations. In contrast, Cornette critiqued Sammy Guevara's recent AEW Dynamite promo, in which he addressed MJF.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette stated that Mysterio has the potential to become an even better heel due to his presentation and instincts.

"Dominik is a better Weasley chicken sh*t heel... Dominic is passing everybody. It's because of the presentation of the other people and their own instincts, and lack of saying, in some cases. Meanwhile, Dominik has been protected and is also outperforming expectations to me," Cornette said. [ 5:25- 5:51]

While Sammy Guevara is a talented wrestler, Cornette believes that he falls short when playing a convincing heel character. Dominik Mysterio, on the other hand, has embraced his heel role and is becoming a top performer in WWE.

Rey Mysterio suggests a mask vs. hair match against his son Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio has proposed a unique match against his son, Dominik, after his WrestleMania 39 victory.

Speaking on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Rey proposed a match where he would put his mask on the line while his son's hair would be at stake.

"Maybe I put my mask on the line against his [Dominik] hair, which is some Lucha culture. If I lose, I take my mask off, if he loses, he shaves his hair off. That might be interesting," said Rey Mysterio. [26:19 - 26:32]

Rey expressed his intention to challenge his son, with the rivalry between the two superstars still ongoing. There is also the possibility of a Judgment Day faction on the horizon.

