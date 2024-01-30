WWE veteran says Jeff Hardy can't compete at the top level anymore

Jeff Hardy has been entertaining the wrestling world since the mid-90s. But a WWE veteran believes that he has lost his wrestling ability and is not the same as he was once before during his heyday. The veteran in question is Kevin Nash.

The Charismatic Enigma faced Swerve Strickland on the January 24 edition of AEW Dynamite. The wrestling legend ended up suffering a loss in the match. It was his second consecutive loss in the singles competition in AEW. Prior to this, he was defeated by Darby Allin on the January 17 episode of AEW Rampage.

On the #82 edition of Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash criticized Hardy’s performance on the January 24 episode of Dynamite.

“Jeff just can't go anymore. But it's just, when you throw punches and they just absolutely look like two sixth-grade girls, like fighting in the hallway, it's just it's hard not to know that you're watching just really bad fake wrestling. No if you see the punches, it's just like if you sell them you look like a fool. I mean the punches are so bad. They've always been bad, but I mean, these are just, I don't know.” [19:30 - 20:27]

Tony Khan reveals Jeff Hardy’s next singles opponent

Jeff Hardy is going to be on a single action again this week on Dynamite. Going to X/Twitter, AEW president and CEO Tony Khan revealed who will be Hardy’s next opponent. He will face Jon Moxley on Dynamite this Wednesday, which is scheduled to take place in New Orleans, LA.

"This Wednesday 1/31 New Orleans, LA Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT @JonMoxley vs @JEFFHARDYBRAND Mox vs Jeff Hardy 1-on-1 for the first time ever, fighting for a valuable win on the night that the AEW Rankings make a long-awaited return: THIS WEDNESDAY!" Tony Khan shared.

Jon Moxley and Jeff Hardy have not wrestled each other before in a singles match, which is why the match is going to be very interesting. Fans were very excited to hear the announcement. The Charismatic Enigma is 0-2 right now in singles competition this year.

Will he be able to break his losing streak and defeat Jon Moxley on Dynamite? Give us your predictions in the comments below!

