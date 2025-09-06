WWE veteran sends a message after MJF gets married to AEW star

Former AEW champion and top star MJF recently tied the knot with his fiancée. The Wolf of Wrestling has now received a message of congratulations from WWE veteran Taz, who was in attendance at the wedding.Photographs of Maxwell Jacob Friedman and his real-life partner, AEW broadcast personality Alicia Atout, from their wedding ceremony has been making the rounds on social media recently. The event was attended by several notable figures, including All Elite CEO Tony Khan, who sent a congratulatory message to Atout on X/Twitter some time earlier.Former WWE and ECW legend and current AEW commentator Taz, who was also at the wedding with his son Hook, took to the platform a few hours ago to share a photograph alongside MJF, congratulating him and Alicia with a heartfelt message.&quot;Big congrats to @The_MJF &amp; @AliciaAtout on their marriage! Wish them nothing but a lifetime of happiness!&quot; - wrote Taz.Check out Taz's tweet below:Sportskeeda Wrestling joins the wrestling world in heartily congratulating MJF and Alicia Atout on their wedding.MJF failed to recapture his AEW title recentlyDespite stacking the odds heavily in his favor by forcing the champion to agree to his stipulations, MJF was unable to reclaim the AEW World Title from Adam Page last month at Forbidden Door 2025. The self-proclaimed &quot;generational talent&quot; attempted to capture the victory through various illicit tactics, but they ultimately backfired, leading to The Hangman retaining his strap courtesy of a decisive Buckshot Lariat.In a backstage digital exclusive after the pay-per-view, The Salt of the Earth voiced his frustrations over Tony Khan's new mandate that forces him to announce his intention to cash in his All In : Texas Casino Gauntlet Contract ahead of time. He promised to make Mark Briscoe pay for interfering in his World Title match against Page at Forbidden Door. He also vowed to dethrone The Cowboy the next time they cross paths in the squared circle.Hangman Page and MJF [Image Credits : All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]It remains to be seen how MJF will make his way back to his prized Triple B on All Elite programming.