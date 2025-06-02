WWE veteran shares his thoughts on Bayley’s text to AEW star Kenny Omega (Exclusive)

Kenny Omega is regarded as one of the most well-liked and highly respected talents on the AEW roster. The same can be said about Bayley's role on the WWE roster. Omega recently revealed a text message he received from one of the Four Horsewomen of pro wrestling, and now, veterans are exclusively weighing in.

The Cleaner and The Role Model are arguably two of the most beloved pro wrestlers in the modern era. Bayley and Omega have spent most of their careers as fan-favorites, so it was no surprise when the AEW EVP recently revealed how the RAW Superstar reached out to him while he was recovering from a serious bout of diverticulitis that kept him on the shelf for an extended period.

Teddy Long is not surprised at Omega holding Bayley in high regard, even though they've never met. The latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine featured a discussion on Omega's remarks, and co-host Mac Davis asked Long and Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter their thoughts. Mac noted Long knows better than anyone about how there are no true friends in the industry. Long agreed and recalled a conversation with fellow Hall of Famer Tony Atlas.

"Well, he's made this 1-2 statement... she did text him when he was in the hospital or wherever he was, and that's how you really find out who your true friends are. I'll never forget it, Tony Atlas told me one time, he was talking to somebody, and he did a book or something, too, and he told me, 'Hey man, you're the only guy that I really talked about in my book. ... You've really been a true friend to me.' So, yeah... a lot of guys, once you walk out the door, they never even look back at you, and then they act like they didn't even know you, you know what I mean? So, yeah, this is a ruthless business, man," Teddy Long said. [From 1:20 to 1:54]

Bayley is currently out of action for storyline reasons, but is expected to return at any time. Omega will defend his International Championship against Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, and Mascara Dorada on Wednesday's Fyter Fest Dynamite.

Kenny Omega shares viral photo from AEW Double or Nothing

Kenny Omega teamed up with other AEW babyfaces to win Anarchy In The Arena over the Death Riders and The Young Bucks at AEW Double or Nothing. Omega took to Instagram to share a viral photo of his moonsault onto opponents down below.

"Flip merchant," Kenny Omega wrote.

Anarchy In The Arena went just over 35 minutes. The match saw Omega, Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, Swerve Strickland, and Willow Nightingale defeat Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, and Marina Shafir.

