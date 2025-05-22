WWE's Bayley reached out to major AEW star during a career-threatening condition

Bayley is currently on a hiatus from WWE after what occurred ahead of WrestleMania 41 Night 2. Meanwhile, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega spoke highly of The Role Model.

For the entirety of 2024, Kenny Omega was sidelined due to diverticulitis and valiantly fought it before returning to All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2025. Earlier this year, he returned to full-time competition and captured the AEW International Championship at Revolution 2025.

While he fought a career-threatening condition, many stars reached out to him and supported him in his difficult times. While streaming on Twitch, the former AEW World Champion revealed how WWE's Bayley reached out to him when he was battling diverticulitis. Moreover, he spoke highly of The Role Model.

"Bayley is an incredible human being. I've never met her. As far as I know, aside from the Xavier Woods' of the world, I don't know if there is a common thread there between us, but she gave me a message when I was going through my diverticulitis, hoping for a speedy recovery. That's how you know a very genuine, good person, good human being. I could never ever say anything bad of Bayley and I would always stick up for her in any situation, even though it's not someone I've ever met in real life. It meant a lot in that moment for somebody to reach out," Omega said [H/T - Fightful]

Ex-WWE star went off on Bayley

Last month, Bayley was supposed to compete at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Lyra Valkyria. Unfortunately, she was taken out by a returning Beck Lynch, who replaced her at the event and won the titles with Valkyria.

The Role Model hasn't been seen on the shows after the event, and Jonathan Coachman had a lot to say about Bayley's part in the promotion. Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle, Coach went off on The Role Model's recent contribution and her importance in the women's locker room.

"Oh my God! You can't be serious. You cannot be serious. [Why keep bringing up Bayley?] That's my question. Bayley is done. She's washed up. She's boring. She's nothing. She's nothing anymore. What does she bring to the table? If you dropped Bayley off the roster today, what would we lose?" The Coach said. [From 12:32 - 12:57]

However, after facing severe backlash from the fans for his controversial statement, Coachman explained that he only commented on her on-screen character and not about her as a person.

It'll be interesting to see when The Role Model returns to WWE and exacts revenge on Becky Lynch.

