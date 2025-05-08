Bayley is done, according to ex-WWE star

A former WWE Superstar recently addressed Bayley's status in the Stamford-based company. He claimed The Role Model is done.

Bayley has been one of the top female superstars on the main roster for nearly a decade. However, she has recently expressed her discontent with her booking. Meanwhile, The Role Model was scheduled to team with Lyra Valkyria against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania. However, she was taken out of the match after falling victim to a backstage attack. While The Role Model remains absent, Becky Lynch revealed that she was the one who ambushed the former WWE Women's Champion.

While discussing Lynch's current storyline with Valkyria on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Gabby LaSpisa pointed out that Lynch keeps mentioning Bayley in her promos, predicting that The Role Model would return at Backlash to start her feud with The Man. However, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman disagreed. He claimed Bayley was done, dubbing her "boring."

"Oh my God! You can't be serious. You cannot be serious. [Why keep bringing up Bayley?] That's my question. Bayley is done. She's washed up. She's boring. She's nothing. She's nothing anymore. What does she bring to the table? If you dropped Bayley off the roster today, what would we lose?" The Coach said. [From 12:32 - 12:57]

Jonathan Coachman thinks Bayley has never sold a ticket in WWE

The former Interim RAW General Manager also questioned Bayley's impact throughout her career. He pointed out that during his time in WWE, he would wonder how some superstars were booked to win the Royal Rumble. He added that Bayley would be one of these competitors.

Jonathan Coachman stated that while he is sure The Role Model is a sweet person in real life, he believes she has never sold a ticket.

"When I was in the WWE for 13 years, there would be certain people, and she'd be one of them, that you'd walk around backstage going, 'How in the world is she winning the Royal Rumble? Or 'How in the world is he doing that.' To me, I think she's a very sweet person but there's a lot of sweet people. But I just don't think she's ever sold a ticket, like ever sold a ticket for any rivalry that she's ever done," he added. [From 14:04 - 14:29]

It would be interesting to see when Bayley would return to WWE television and whether she would enter a feud with Becky Lynch.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

