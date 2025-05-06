Bayley shares cryptic message after recently being insulted by Becky Lynch

Bayley shared a cryptic message today on social media after being insulted by Becky Lynch on WWE RAW. The Man returned at WrestleMania 41 to win the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Lyra Valkyria.

Lynch and Valkyria's title reign was short-lived, as they lost the Women's Tag Team Championship back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez the following night on RAW. Becky Lynch turned heel after the match and attacked Valkyria.

Big Time Becks recently revealed that she was responsible for the attack on Bayley at WrestleMania, and referred to The Role Model as garbage last night on the red brand. Becky Lynch also mocked the veteran's best friend, AEW star Mercedes Moné, for charging fans a monthly fee to text her following last night's show.

Bayley took to Instagram today to share a photo of her younger self along with an interesting message.

"Courage is the mastery of fear," she wrote.

The 35-year-old has not been seen on WWE television since she was attacked ahead of Night One of WrestleMania 41. Becky Lynch will be challenging Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash this Saturday night.

Former WWE writer believes a romantic storyline could work for Bayley

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently commented on Bayley potentially having a romance storyline on WWE television.

The former leader of Damage CTRL recently hinted that she was open to the possibility during an appearance on the INSIGHT podcast. Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that the idea could work and noted that the company was too focused on wrestling.

"Yeah, I think it could definitely work. There is no question in my mind. Bro, they've got to get off the wrestling. That's all this show is about. Every promo is about wrestling, and I'm going to beat you up, and you're going to beat me up. I'm better than you, and you're better than me. Until they get away from that, you're never going to see something like that." [From 45:00 onwards]

Check out the video below:

Lyra Valkyria became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion by winning a tournament earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch can capture the title this Saturday at WWE Backlash.

