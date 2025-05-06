Her WWE status has perplexed fans and pundits alike following an unforeseen WrestleMania snub, but Bayley's future could be exciting, to say the least. Vince Russo reacted to The Role Model potentially getting into a romantic storyline and felt it would be a good idea.

Bayley was originally scheduled to work alongside Lyra Valkyria in a tag team match at WrestleMania 41. However, WWE pulled The Role Model from the show and replaced her with Becky Lynch. During an interview a few weeks ago, the former women's champion admitted she wanted to do a romantic love angle in WWE and showcase her versatility as a performer.

The topic was brought up on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW this week, with one fan referencing Ric Flair and Randy Savage's feud from 1992. Flair claimed to have been in a relationship with Macho Man's wife in real life, Miss Elizabeth, and it led to a match between the two superstars at WrestleMania 8.

While the story could be altered in Bayley's case, Vince Russo was still confident that WWE could successfully create a compelling romantic angle for her. Russo was tired of seeing almost every feud in WWE currently revolve around wrestling and wouldn't mind seeing something different creatively:

"Yeah, I think it could definitely work [A romantic angle for Bayley]. There is no question in my mind. Bro, they've got to get off the wrestling. That's all this show is about. Every promo is about wrestling, and I'm going to beat you up, and you're going to beat me up. I'm better than you, and you're better than me. Until they get away from that, you're never going to see something like that." [From 45:00 onwards]

With Becky Lynch taking responsibility for taking Bayley's WrestleMania spot, the promotion could be tempted to present a love triangle also involving Seth Rollins in the near or distant future.

Even if the Rollins-Lynch arc might be difficult to execute right now for multiple reasons, Bayley could still explore a possible on-screen relationship with another superstar.

